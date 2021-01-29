Polar Plunge teams begin their fundraising efforts

Polar Plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. — Each year, they dare to be bold and cold. And, they do it for a very a worthy cause. Groups across the state are putting together teams and raising money for the annual Polar Plunge. The event is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

"It's just a lot of fun. And, it's really exciting just to see the appreciation when you do something like this for people that might not otherwise be included in life," says Rob VanSuilichem, owner of EverDry Waterproofing and team leader for the EverDry Polar Plungers Team.

This will be the 11th year VanSuilichem has led a team called the EverDry Plungers. In that time, they have raised more than $110,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

"The first year, just because it was a challenge, and I'm crazy, that first year, there were probably 185 polar plungers that jumped in. After, there was an After Splash Bash, where everybody got together, had sandwiches and did awards. There were probably 40 to 50 Special Olympics athletes there and just the looks and excitement on their faces, to have so many people raise money, so they can be a part of life and enjoy life, it blew me away," says VanSuilichem.

Last year, about 30 different Polar Plunges took place around the state, attracting thousands of participants. VanSuilichem says many things, including fundraising events, will look different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What's different this year, as far as the fundraising itself, is things have to be done virtually. We can just put it on a shelf for another year. Special Needs does not stop. The disabilities always need us, so we keep moving forward," he says. "So what we're doing, this year, is the statewide Special Olympics is doing it virtually. Everybody be doing their own thing and we're recording it. We still have the online fundraising going on. Our team usually does a bowling fundraiser. Unfortunately, we can't get the people together, so we're doing on Facebook. But we're still fundraising and doing everything we can."

Back in 2011, the adventure-seeker says he never imagined it would be fun to jump in a freezing cold lake. But, after that very first time, VanSuilichem says he was hooked.

"Like I was totally hooked that first that first time. And every year, the more I see what Special Olympics does for folks with disabilities, the more I want to do for Special Olympics. So every year we've grown our team," he says. "If you're thinking about doing this, I say, do your heart a favor and do it. The feeling that you get from helping those with disabilities far outweigh the freeze factor. It's just an awesome experience. And once you see their faces, you're probably going to be hooked, like I am. It is just a great, great cause."

This year, VanSuilichem said the Plunge has special meaning. Earlier this month, family member and Special Olympics athlete, Daniel Sell passed away during a medical emergency.

"He was a great, great young man with the biggest smile in the world. He loved bowling bocce, leisure club and anytime he came into contact with, you just couldn't help but smile and enjoy life," says VanSuilichem. "Unfortunately, on January 4th, we lost him unexpectedly. Our team decided, immediately, that this year's Polar Plunge, by the EverDry Plungers, is going to be in memory of Daniel Sell."

Information on how to donate, join the team or support the Polar Plunge in other ways can be found here.

