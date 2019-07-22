The Kent County dispatch said two people were injured after they were ejected from a car because of a crash Sunday evening.

The crash occurred on 20 Mile Road off Sparta Avenue.

One of the people injured in the crash was airlifted to the hospital and the other person was transported by ambulance.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

