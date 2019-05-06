GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. at Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Police found the 21-year-old shooting victim and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Police say many people may of fled the scene before they arrived and there is no one in custody at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

