GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot on the southeast side of Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said they responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. at Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Police did not have an update on the victim's status. No suspect information is currently available.

