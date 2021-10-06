Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities say an 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing.
The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
Authorities say the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.
Police are searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins.
They say he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.
Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye says two of the four injured people were shot.
Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.
