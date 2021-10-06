x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

Authorities say an 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing.
Credit: WFAA

ARLINGTON, Texas — Authorities say an 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing. 

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. 

Authorities say the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. 

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. 

They say he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. 

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye says two of the four injured people were shot. 

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.