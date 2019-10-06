A man was taken into custody Monday morning after a standoff on the West Side of Grand Rapids that lasted three hours.

Grand Rapids Police responded to a 21-year-old man in distress around 6:30 a.m. after a witness in the area flagged them down. They were told a suicidal man with a knife was in a nearby house on the 900 block of W. Fulton Street.

When police arrived, they said the man made threats to himself before going back inside the house.

When the man came back out a second time police shot him with a beanbag round, but he ran back inside the house. Police said the man refused to leave the building, but he could be seen through the windows.

After negotiating with the man for about three hours, GRPD arrested him shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police learned from family members at the scene that Monday's standoff was likely following a night of "heavy drinking and domestic disturbances."

The man was treated at the scene for minor self-inflicted wounds.

Police said any criminal charges stemming from the incident are unknown while investigators continue to learn more about what happened.

