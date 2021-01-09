Police asking for public’s help finding copper wire thief

Watch as the man steals a roll of copper wire from a utility truck while crews attempted to restore power during the severe storms in August.

DORR, Mich. — Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing several rolls of copper wire in Dorr, the Michigan State Police Wayland Post says.

The man stole the wire from a power company’s truck in August, while crews were working to restore power to thousands of residents following severe storms.

Utility companies from around Michigan and neighboring states responded to the outages. Crews found temporary locations to serve as their home base, which is where the theft happened.

The trucks and equipment were parked off 142nd Avenue along US 131 Hwy in Dorr.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Eric Desch at 269-792-2213.

RELATED VIDEO: Charges filed against abduction suspect in two separate child assaults

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.