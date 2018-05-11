PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirms the body pulled from Lake Macatawa on Nov. 3 to be Demetrius McKnight, Jr. -- who had been missing since Oct. 19.

The 25 year old's body was recovered from the lake Saturday afternoon.

On Oct. 23, McKnight's vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot on Ottawa Beach Road. All the window were rolled down.

Since McKnight's disappearance back in October, crews searched the bay by boat and the Holland State Park grounds.

The sheriff's office says an autopsy on the body was performed in Grand Rapids and confirms that the cause of McKnight's death was drowning.

