Police discover 17-year-old dead by ‘suspicious means’ in Benton Harbor alley

On Saturday morning, Benton Harbor Police were called to perform a welfare check on a person lying in an alley. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old boy from Benton Harbor dead by suspicious means.

Police discovered the body around 8:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Parker Street. The boy was taken to the Western Michigan school of medicine in Kalamazoo for an autopsy and to determine a cause of death.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety will not be releasing his identity at his family’s request.

Police are looking for the public’s help to learn more about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867. Anonymous tips can be left using the app ‘TIP411’ in the app store.

Information or tips can be helpful from the Ring Neighbors app as well, police say.

