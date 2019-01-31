WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming were called to the scene of a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of the 2,000 block of Roos SW, near Burton and Clyde Park, around 4:30 p.m. Police say the incident involved a man with a gun.

The man refused to leave his home and didn't surrender when police asked.

Police say the man is alone in the home and they added that extreme weather is complicating an already difficult situation. The public is asked to avoid traveling on Burton Street in this area for the time being, police say.

Burton Ave between Godfrey and Clyde Park will be closed to through traffic until the situation is resolved.

