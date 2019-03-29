GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A rollover crash caused southbound US-131 at Hall Street to be shut down for several hours on Friday morning, and police are still investigating after saying that drugs may have been a factor.

Michigan State Police said that around 10:25 a.m. two vehicles were traveling south on the freeway when a GMC Terrain hit the back of a Ford Focus, causing the car to lose control.

The Focus hit the center median wall and rolled.

Police said that driver, a 58-year-old woman, was not wearing her seatbelt so she was partially ejected from her car when it rolled over. She was pinned under her car for a short time, but was eventually freed by the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The 58-year-old woman was transported to the hospital and is suffering from life threatening injuries.

The driver the GMC Terrain was a 57-year-old man, and he had minor injuries from the crash. He was also transported to the hospital.

The freeway was closed for over two hours and caused back-ups in the area.

