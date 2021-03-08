Police: Drunk semi driver arrested after hit-and-run

No one was injured in the incident.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A semi truck driver was arrested Wednesday morning in Courtland Township for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash occurred at 14 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue when a semi truck traveling eastbound on 14 Mile Road failed to stop at a stop light. The truck struck an SUV traveling southbound and continued on 14 Mile Road. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police issued an alert for the semi, which was later located in Greenville with a missing tire and other damage from the crash.

The driver was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to police.

