SHEPHERD, Mich. — Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a Shepherd teen.

Nevaeh Jo Madeline Snyder, 14, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 12 leaving Shepherd High School at 10:10 a.m.

She is described as:

4 feet, 11 inches tall

130 pounds

Blonde hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black and pink tennis shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Michigan State Police or the Shepherd Police Department.

