SHEPHERD, Mich. — Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a Shepherd teen. 

Nevaeh Jo Madeline Snyder, 14, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 12 leaving Shepherd High School at 10:10 a.m. 

She is described as: 

  • 4 feet, 11 inches tall 
  • 130 pounds 
  • Blonde hair 
  • Brown eyes 

She was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, jeans and black and pink tennis shoes. 

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Michigan State Police or the Shepherd Police Department. 

