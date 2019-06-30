KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a pure bred pit bull that was stolen from his home in Comstock Township.

Police said they responded to a report of a family dog being taken from a house on Parcom Street around 6 a.m. The dog, named Hercules, was in an enclosed porch in the house. Someone opened the front door of the porch and stole the dog, the sheriff's office said.

The dog's owner, Valerie Silva, told police when she was searching for Hercules witnesses told her they saw a man on a bike with the dog near the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail near Kings Highway and River Street around 7 a.m.

Hercules is 1 year and four months old. He was wearing a black collar with identification tags.

Deputies from the sheriff's office took up a collection and are offering a cash reward for the safe return of Hercules.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

