Police: Girl, 3, hospitalized in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been hospitalized in a shooting in Benton Harbor.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found the girl with a gunshot wound in the arm. She had been shot while lying in bed.

Officers administered a tourniquet and she was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Investigators found a "large amount" of bullets had struck the house. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Detectives at 269-927-8436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP.

