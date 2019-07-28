WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department identified the man who was struck and killed by a car Friday night on 28th Street SW as Jesus Gabriel Quirin, 27, of Wyoming.

Around 10:10 p.m. police responded to the incident at 28th Street SW and S Division Avenue. The Wyoming Police Department said Quirin was crossing the five-lane road and he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was not in a crosswalk, according to police.

Quirin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

