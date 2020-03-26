GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the work of law enforcement across Michigan.

"Anytime we lose any member of our law enforcement family it's difficult and that's a sworn officer, a dispatcher or any other civilian," says Sgt. Dan Adams with Grand Rapids Police Department.

Recent officer deaths to COVID-19 have increased concerns about the vulnerability of police officers.

"It's a dangerous job to begin with and before corona or after corona we'll still be here we'll still show up," says Adams.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says they are taking extra precautions to keep officers safe.

"We're doing a lot to take care of ourselves, we've instituted protocols to screen items and disinfect everything from uniforms to police cars and everyone's really stepped up," says Adams.

They have also been keeping personal protective equipment available to all officers.

"Everything from rubber gloves to special sanitary wipes, decontaminate wipes for wiping up cruisers and certain kinds of masks have been PPE for us for years," says Adams.

But, they are asking for the public's help in cutting down in-person interactions by filing a police report online or over the phone.

"Those little things will go a long way with the whole idea right now being to stop the spread and to cut down on that type of contact," Adams said.

