Police in Muskegon Heights, Muskegon working to solve 2 homicides in 2 days

"We want to have a summer where our kids can play out in the neighborhoods and don't have to worry about shots being fired."

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Heights and Muskegon are continuing high intensity patrols after a string of shootings resulting in the deaths of two men and injuries to a third man.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain says a 32-year-old Muskegon man died after being shot in the head outside a home in the 2600 block of Riordan Street Monday evening.

Police found the subject in the driver's seat of a dark-colored Dodge parked on the terrace in front of a home. He was transported to Mercy ER and pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I think the citizens of Muskegon Heights and Muskegon have to take some accountability and report shots fired when it's happening and report the people who they think are the problem," said Sain. "We want to have a summer where our kids can play out in the neighborhoods and don't have to worry about shots being fired."

Sain says Muskegon Heights Police are making extra efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Just last week acting on a tip, police recovered a handgun and arrested the person who was carrying the gun.

"That's what it's going to take. It's going to take us being proactive, it's going to take the citizens being proactive as well," said Sain. "And also being accountable for what's going on in our community."

Muskegon Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue Sunday, May 23.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call and found 28-year-old Todd Mitchell in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Mitchell was transported by ambulance to Mercy ER for treatment where he succumbed to his wound and died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Muskegon Police also responded to a non-fatal shooting Monday evening near the intersection of Getty and Orchard. A 30-year-old man was injured and transported to Mercy ER with non-life threatening injuries.

