Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek Wednesday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after a Battle Creek police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect with a gun Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on South Avenue. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to authorities.

The Michigan State Police have been notified and investigation is underway. BCPD will release more information as it becomes available.

