Police investigate suspicious incident involving child at Grand Haven Walmart

Police say an 8-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her arm.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — At 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious incident at the Grand Haven Walmart on US-31.

Police say an 8-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her arm.

The child’s mother became aware of the man and pulled her daughter away. The man quickly walked in a different direction.

The man is described as white, 5’10” tall, thin build, wearing a black ball cap, surgical face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for any witnesses of the incident. If you have information, you’re asked to call Silent Observer or the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.