Police investigating after baby left unattended at Muskegon gas station

Authorities believe the mother left without her child and returned to the gas station once she realized the mistake.

MUSKEGON, Mich — An investigation is underway after a four-month-old baby was briefly left unattended at a gas station pump Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., someone called 911 to report a baby in a car seat that was left alone at the Marathon gas station at Laketon and Henry.

According to Muskegon Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis, a 29-year-old mother took the child out of the car while she went inside to get some snacks and pay for gas.

She set her child near the vehicle. Then, police said she got into her car and drove away.

It's not clear how long the child was left unattended, but police believe it may have been 10 minutes.

Lewis said he believes the woman realized her mistake and returned to the gas station just as police were arriving.

Authorities are describing the incident as "accidental," though Child Protestive Services are involved in the investigation.

