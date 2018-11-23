GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids police are working to learn more about who fired several shots overnight on the south side of the city.

The shots were reported just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 22. Police found bullet casings near the corner of Towner Avenue and Cutler Street off of U.S. 131.

No one was injured and there have not been any arrests made.

Police say that it is too early to determine if this shooting was related to the one on Quigley Boulevard.

