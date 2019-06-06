KENTWOOD, Mich. - Both Grand Rapids Police and Kentwood Police are investigating a shooting after a victim was located in Kentwood.

According to authorities, a shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Temple Street SE and Marshall Ave SE, which is within the Grand Rapids city limits.

A person was later found around 3:37 a.m. outside on Breton Avenue SE, near the Kent District Library - Kentwood Branch suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believe that victim is connected to the shooting at Temple and Marshall.

The investigation is ongoing as police try and piece together the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.