Police investigating armed robbery in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police. The suspect then fled from the home.

Police attempted a K-9 track, which was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

