MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old resident of Bayview Tower apartments on the 800 block of Spring Street.

Police were called to the apartment tower around 5:45 p.m. on June 23.

The call was on a report of a male not breathing. Officers arrived to find Curtis Stovall deceased. No arrests have been made at this time.

An on-going investigation is being conducted by detectives of the Muskegon Police Department. Police say Stovall suffered stab wounds, but it's not clear if those injuries were the cause of death. Police have ordered an autopsy, but at this time consider the death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

