x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

news

Police investigating double homicide at Muskegon mobile home park

The suspect has been taken into custody.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide at Egelcraft Mobile Home Park. 

Witnesses told police that one person was killed outside the home at the park located off Arrowhead Drive. Police found a second victim inside. The victims are a man and a woman in their late 50s/early 60s. 

Investigators are processing the scene now. 

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned. 

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

We have crews on scene working to learn more. Check back for details. 

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.