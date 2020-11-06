Police investigating double homicide at Muskegon mobile home park

The suspect has been taken into custody.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide at Egelcraft Mobile Home Park.

Witnesses told police that one person was killed outside the home at the park located off Arrowhead Drive. Police found a second victim inside. The victims are a man and a woman in their late 50s/early 60s.

Investigators are processing the scene now.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

