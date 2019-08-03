GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have now located the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to an accident at 4 Mile and East Beltline around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, police found a crashed vehicle with blood inside, but the driver had taken off.

The victim is in stable condition.

