Police investigating rollover crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County Sunday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. It is believed that someone in the vehicle was experiencing a medical emergency, according to police.

Police say injuries were sustained in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The left lane of eastbound I-96 was closed for about an hour due to the crash.

