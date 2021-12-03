x
Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police

The Republican-backed bill that was passed Thursday would criminalize anyone who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges” a law enforcement officer.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It could become a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky, under a bill that has passed the state Senate.

The Republican-backed bill that was passed Thursday would criminalize anyone who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges” a law enforcement officer. It would also increase penalties for demonstrators found guilty of rioting. The measure now awaits House input. 

Democratic lawmakers argued that the proposal could be used to unfairly target peaceful protestors. 

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate. 

The measure was filed months after Louisville became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

