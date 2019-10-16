MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating and identifying a man wanted for questioning in a recent break-in at Peterson Oil in Greenville.

The Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook page said the man is believed to be in the Greenville area. He is also believed to be homeless and frequently sleeps under bridges.

Anyone with information should contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.

