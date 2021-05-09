Police looking for hit-and-run suspect that hospitalized pedestrian in Ottawa County

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2006 to 2010 Ford F150 with slight lift kit. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side mirror.

ROBINSON, Michigan — A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Robinson Township on Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to the scene of Felix's Marina, located at 14023 Green Street. When they arrived, the individual said they were hit by a vehicle.

Investigation shows the pedestrian was walking West on the shoulder of Green Street when they were struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The truck did not stop and continued West on Green.

The pedestrian suffered injuries and was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2006 to 2010 Ford F150 with slight lift kit. The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side mirror.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer with any information regarding the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Police investigating rollover crash in Ottawa County

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.