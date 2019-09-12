ZEELAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 20-year-old woman with autism.

Sarah Jessica Potvin was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Authorities say she is non-verbal autistic and possibly unclothed.

Potvin is 5 feet tall, 115 pounds with short brown hair. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are searching for her in the area of Homestead Drive and 88th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

If you see or have seen Potvin, call 911.

