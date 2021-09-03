Police: Man asks for a ride, then carjacks friend

Police believe the 18-year-old suspect asked an acquaintance for a ride, and then beat him with a gun to steal his car.

An 18-year-old Greenville man is accused of carjacking an acquaintance and then leaving the victim behind in a parking lot Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Dick and Holland Roads.

The Montcalm Sheriff's Office believes the victim, a 25-year-old Belding man, went to pick up Evaristo Hernandez in Palo to give him a ride back to Greenville.

On their way back to town, Hernandez reportedly asked the victim to stop at a State Land parking area near Dick and Holland Roads.

Once they made it to the parking lot, police said Hernandez pulled out a gun, struck the victim and then demanded he hand over the keys.

Hernandez then drove off leaving the victim at the parking lot area.

The man was able to walk to a nearby home to call for help.

Deputies eventually received a tip to Hernandez's location.

Police found the stolen vehicle and Hernandez at a home on South Greenville Road in Montcalm Township.

Hernandez is charged with carjacking, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He's being held in the Montcalm County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

