HOLLAND, Mich. - A 19-year-old student at Hope College says two men tried to force her into their SUV on Saturday night.

The young woman was walking to her dorm, Kollen Hall, when a black SUV pulled up next to her and started yelling at her to get into the car. She refused and continued to walk away, when three men got out the car. Two men approached her while threatening her to get into the car and attempting to grab her arm.

The victim struck the two men and ran to her dorm.

Holland Police are now looking for the two suspects. The first suspect is described as a white male, about 20 years old, skinny build, medium length brown har, about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a white male, bigger build with a slight 'gut', about 6 feet 1 inch tall, with short brown hair and a large nose, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white graffiti on it.

Police remind students not to walk alone at night. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Holland Department of Public Safety by phone at 616-355-1150 or email at policetips@cityofholland.com. You can also contact the department anonymously through the Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form.

