Police: Mid-Michigan man arrested in deaths of 3 relatives

Eaton County deputies found the bodies of three of his adult relatives Friday in a home southwest of Lansing. Police said all three appeared to have been shot.

WINDSOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police say a 23-year-old mid-Michigan man was arrested over the weekend in the deaths of three relatives apparently shot Friday in a house near Lansing.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Daniel Sougstad was arrested without incident early Saturday by police in adjacent Ingham County.

The department said in a news release that Sougstad was being held at the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm.

