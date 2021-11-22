Police need help identifying man suspected of breaking into club twice

A man is suspected of breaking and entering at the Stanwood Eagles Club building twice in the past week.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich — A man is suspected of breaking and entering at the Stanwood Eagles Club building twice in the past week, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says.

The suspect wore a mask over his face and was caught on video on both occasions, on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22.

Police believe the break-ins were done by the same man due to evidence collected after each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150 or through the TIP’s email address, tips@mecostacounty.org.

