ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Washtenaw County Sheriff said that the sound of popping balloons appears to have prompted an active shooter alert at the University of Michigan Saturday afternoon, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

A group of people were holding a vigil for the victims of the New Zealand shooting, and it's possible that balloons were popped, scaring the already alert crowd, WXYZ reports.

The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert just before 5 p.m. Saturday. It said "Run Hide Fight," which is a common alert for active shooter situations.

By 5:30 p.m. the university's department of public safety said "There does not appear to be an active threat to the community," and the investigation is ongoing.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff said "reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time."

Police are continuing to investigate, and officials are asking people to avoid Angell and Mason Halls.

