Police probe death of man found on Detroit freeway ramp

Authorities believe the man was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene.
DETROIT, Michigan — Michigan State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found Sunday on an Interstate 75 ramp in Detroit. Authorities believe the man was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene. 

Police say the man's body was found around 1:45 a.m. He was declared dead on the scene, but hasn't been identified publicly yet. 

A witness told police she saw a dark-colored SUV driving near the scene at the time of the crash. Authorities are trying to collect video in their investigation.

