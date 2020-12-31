Police rescue New Buffalo woman from house fire

The homeowner was trapped in the residence, and was unable to remove herself from the fire.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Thursday morning, a 72-year-old homeowner called to report a structure fire at her residence in the 1400 block of W. Water St, in New Buffalo City. The homeowner was trapped in the residence, and was unable to remove herself from the fire.

Deputy Michael Pellerito of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department’s New Buffalo Township Patrols arrived as flames engulfed the back corner of the residence. Deputy Pellerito initially forced entry into the front of the residence, but was forced back by heavy smoke.

With assistance from Berrien County 911 Dispatchers, Deputy Pellerito was guided to the trapped homeowner’s location. Deputy Pellerito pulled the homeowner from a bedroom window, to safety, as smoke and flames intensified.

The resident was treated and transported by Medic 1 Paramedics for minor smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported at the fire.

