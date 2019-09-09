WHITEHALL, Mich. - A small plane has crashed near Whitehall Public Schools' athletic fields.

The district said on their Facebook page that emergency personnel have responded to a single-plane crash near the athletic fields on Sophia Street. The accident was on city property and did not involve any students or staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

