BUCHANAN, Mich. - Authorities in Berrien County are searching for a missing woman.

According to the Buchanan Police Department, Elizabeth Drew was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Detroit Street in Buchanan.

She is described as 5'4" tall with short blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a three-fourths-length olive green winter coat with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans.

Anything with information on Drew's whereabouts should contact the Buchanan Police Department at 269-695-5120.

