Police searching for anyone who may have given a ride to Cannon Twp. homicide suspect

Police say Jacob Ryan would have likely been picked up in the area of Belding Road NE or Northland Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying anyone who may have picked up a suspect in a September homicide in Cannon Township.

Jacob Alec Ryan, 29, is accused of killing 25-year-old Ciara Paul on Thursday, Sept. 16. Paul was found dead in her home with stab wounds. Deputies also found the woman's two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, inside the home. Medics rushed the children to a local hospital for treatment.

Ryan was later arrested at a Greyhound station in Toledo, Ohio.

Police say Ryan may have been dropped off at a bus station in Grand Rapids and they are searching for anyone who may have helped him. They say Ryan would have likely been picked up in the area of Belding Road NE or Northland Drive NE between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division at 616-632-6125.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.