Police searching for missing Van Buren County woman

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich — Authorities in Van Buren County need your help finding a 64-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning.

Melody Rohrer was last seen walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township. Police said she didn't return home.

Rohrer is described as 5'5" tall, has brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, has glasses, a tattoo of a wedding ring on her finger and an angel tattoo on her left forearm.

If you have any information that could help police find her, you're asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local police department.

