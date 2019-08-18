HOUGHTON, Mich. Police in Houghton are looking for 82 year-old Eva Grace Vencato, last seen Saturday afternoon.

On August 17th at approximately 4:00 p.m., The Houghton City Police Department received a call about a missing Alzheimer’s patient from Sugar Maple Lane, located behind the old Shopko building.

Police say Eva left from her house at approximately 1:00 p.m. and has not returned.

Vencato has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5’7” and is approx. 120 pounds. Vencato was wearing a long sleeve black pajama shirt with blue jeans and moccasin slippers. Eva is also wearing glasses.

The Houghton Police are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have information about Vencato's whereabouts, call 911 or the Houghton Police Department at 906-482-2121.

