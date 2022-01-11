Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash that shut down I-94 for hours

A hit-and-run crash killed a 71-year-old Battle Creek man on the shoulder of eastbound I-94, shutting down the highway for 2.5 hours.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash killed a 71-year-old Battle Creek man on the shoulder of eastbound I-94 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post say the man parked his 2016 black Ford pickup on the right shoulder of the highway by mile marker 87 in Charleston Township after experiencing car trouble.

While standing near the front of the truck, another driver side-swiped the car at a high rate of speed. The 71-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident shutdown the highway for 2.5 hours while police investigated.

There is currently no information on the second vehicle or its driver, who failed to stop at the scene. Troopers are actively searching the area.

Police say the car will have black paint transfer and damage to either the front or front passenger side of their car.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.

