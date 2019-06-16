ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - A man armed with an assault rifle was shot after stealing two cars Saturday night, crashing one and attempting to steal another Sunday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. Saturday night to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Martin area. Later Saturday night, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and stole another in the Wayland area. The suspect crashed the vehicle in the Hopkins area, according to police.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the same suspect carjacked another vehicle while armed with an assault rifle, police said.

The suspect was reported to be in the area of 128th Avenue and 56th Street in Manlius Township and was shooting at houses.

Police said the suspect entered a house, held the occupants at gunpoint and tried to steal another car.

ACSO deputies confronted the suspect as he was trying to leave the residence, but police said the suspect refused to obey commands and tried to go back into the house.

Deputies engaged with gunfire, and the suspect was injured and transported to a hospital with injuries. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by ACSO.

