Police: Threats against 'Central High School' circulating, no danger locally

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after receiving reports of a threat against "Central High School." Police say the threat has been circulating on Snapchat and only specifies "Central High School."

Investigators learned that similar threats was received at the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri on Thursday. Several juveniles are in custody for those threats. Kent County police say they contacted the St. Joseph police and confirmed that the threats on Snapchat were the same.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says they have also received reports of this threat.

Police say that the threats seem to be circulating nationwide and only specify "Central High School." Parents and students are encouraged to take all other threats against schools seriously. If in doubt, parents should contact police to ask for guidance.

Local law enforcement is working with national agencies, like the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to monitor the situation.

