Police: Train derails in Grandville, cause under investigation

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a derailed train in Grandville Thursday morning. The derailment happened on Viaduct Street between Ivanrest Avenue and Kentwood Avenue.

Police say there were no injuries in the incident and the cause is still unknown.

The intersection is shut down, according to police, and the train is still derailed at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

