DETROIT — Michigan State Police and utilities are warning people high winds could cause power outages on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says a high wind watch is in effect from Saturday night through Sunday night in southern and eastern Michigan including the Thumb region. It says sustained west winds of 30-40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph are possible. The high winds will begin in western Michigan and move eastward.

Consumers Energy says it is mobilizing resources and making other preparations to respond to outages.

DTE Energy said Friday it has more than 1,000 employees and contractors, including line workers and tree trim professionals, on standby for restoration and has requested help from an additional 300 out-of-state line workers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.