Law enforcement agencies in Michigan are warning motorists that they will be cracking down on impaired driving this month.

Police will have a larger presence on the roads starting next week and continuing through Labor Day weekend. The extra patrols will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

Officers say drug-impaired driving is an increasing problem on our roadways and the number of fatal crashes involving motorists impaired by cannabinoid drugs has nearly doubled since 2013. If drivers are impaired by any substance, whether drugs or alcohol, they should not be behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.

Last year there were 12 traffic fatalities over the Labor Day holiday in Michigan, six involving alcohol.

